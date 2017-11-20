Power Lines Land On Car When Excavator Hits Utility Pole In Tulsa

Image of the car the power line landed on from Craig Corbin.

Image of the broken utility pole from Craig Corbin.

A piece of construction equipment knocked down a utility pole, causing power lines to land on a car.

It happened near 51st and Memorial at the Fontana Shopping Center.

A witness said the arm of an excavator hit the pole and broke it off. The power lines it was holding then landed on a Ford Taurus.

The witness said no one was hurt.

The incident knocked out power to multiple customers in the area.