Inhofe Confident Tax Plan Will Get Enough Support To Pass

An Oklahoma Senator is weighing in on President Trump's tax plan.

The House passed a comprehensive tax overhaul bill last week, but it's not clear if the plan has the votes to pass in the Senate.

Monday morning, Senator Jim Inhofe told News On Six he thinks the plan will eventually get enough support from the Republican majority to pass.

"I'm inclined to think we have the votes to get this done, there are negotiations that are taking place right now and I just have to be optimistic we're going to be able to do it," he said.

The president says he hopes to sign the bill by Christmas.