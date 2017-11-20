Big Temperature Swings & Wind for Holiday Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Big Temperature Swings & Wind for Holiday Week

Big Temperature Swings & Wind for Holiday Week

Posted: Updated:
By: Michael Grogan, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography

We’ve weathered lots of ups and downs these past couple weeks from highs ranging from 47° to 83° over a 10-day stretch in Tulsa.  The week ahead will be no different. A progressive weather pattern is allowing for quick turn-over from warm to cold air masses here in the nation’s midsection. It also brings about strong winds in transition as a result. Given the recent dry spell, fire danger has been a growing concern, evident after today’s wildfire in Okmulgee County.

                Gusty winds turn northerly on our Tuesday with yet another cold front on the way. Dry and mild air persist through the day, keeping fire danger on the forefront of our minds by afternoon. This will usher in colder weather for about 36 hours. By Wednesday morning, a hard freeze will occur for much of the area. If your sensitive plants haven’t been killed off yet, this might be the time we bid them farewell unless they are covered or brought inside. Fortunately, winds will be light and you’ll finally catch a day or two to rake leaves without Mother Nature undoing your work!

[img]

                The warming trend begins again on Thanksgiving Day. After a chilly start to the holiday, we’ll warm into the 60s by afternoon. It’ll be absolutely ideal. If you’re out shopping on Black Friday during the day, you won’t even need a jacket as temperatures climb into the 70s! For the overnight and early morning shoppers, I’d still keep the jacket on hand. On the downside, the howling winds up to 30 mph will raise that fire danger once again.

[img]

                Another cold front arrives on Saturday, but it’s a minor glancing blow of cooler air. Overall, we’ll make it through the entire holiday weekend with no precipitation or frigid air. Even on the wider scale as you see above, only a few areas of the country will deal with inclement weather over the holiday. This is a tremendous blessing for the big travel week!

[img]

                Aside from the big temperature swings, it is a quiet weather pattern as we close out November. The final stretch of the month appears to continue our warmer than normal trend. The next chance of rain? I don’t see that showing up until a stronger storm system arrives midweek next week. As we move into December, a more active pattern showing up in our long-range models might finally give us much-needed moisture. The next chance of snow? Still beyond our forecastable timeframe. It doesn’t look like we’re in for a true wintry blast anytime soon.

[img]

                For more weather updates, be sure to follow me on Twitter: @GroganontheGO and on my Facebook Page.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.