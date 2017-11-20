Sand Springs Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Property crime is on the rise in Sand Springs, particularly car burglaries.

Captain Todd Enzbrenner says in the last couple weeks, they've seen a string of car break-ins.

He says they haven't recovered any of the stolen property, but they at least have an idea of who's behind it.

"They're just looking for a quick buck,” said Enzbrenner.

Enzbrenner says criminals have been targeting cars more and more.

"All of the cars were unlocked,” he said.

He says so far, their suspects are all young adults around ages 19 to 22.

"All of our burglaries recently have been, you know, kids walking by and looking for open car doors and then taking whatever they find valuable in there,” said Enzbrenner.

Enzbrenner says several homes were hit there too and it wasn't the first stop. He says Rolling Oaks neighborhood was also hit a couple weeks ago.

"They haven't been a victim yet, and so they don't feel vulnerable,” he said. “They feel like their neighborhood is pretty safe, and for the most part, it is."

Enzbrenner says there's no rhyme or reason behind why there are so many car burglaries right now, but that this type of crime tends to spike around this time of the year.

"We have a lot of property crime but we don't have a lot of violent crime,” he said.

The best thing you can do to avoid becoming a victim may sound like common sense but Enzbrenner says car owners should always lock their doors.

"If they would lock their stuff up, and not have any valuables in them, and if they do, have them somewhere where they're not in sight, then the chances of them being victimized reduces a great deal,” he explained.

Enzbrenner says having surveillance videos and lighting up your driveway is another good way to protect yourself and help catch criminals if you do become a victim.

