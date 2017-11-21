Fire Danger Remains In Eastern Oklahoma

A cold front is moving across the state this morning and will quickly move across the metro during the next few hours. Winds from the southwest early this morning will back around from the northeast by midday and increase speeds near 20 to 30 mph by afternoon.

The lack of precipitation combined with low afternoon humidity and the gusty winds will promote another elevated high fire danger across the region this afternoon. Red Flag warning criteria may be met in a few locations this afternoon if stronger winds are realized than forecast before the winds subside later tonight as a surface ridge of high pressure centers near NE OK.

This ridge will bring clear sky, light winds and very dry air allowing temps dropping into the lower and mid 20s across Eastern OK. The metro temps will be near 27 with even colder air in the valleys. This ridge will also be present near the region for most of Wednesday with sunny and chilly weather persisting with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The main synoptic set-up hasn’t changed much compared to yesterday morning’s discussion.

The upper air flow will be dominated by a mid-level ridge of high pressure across the desert southwestern U.S. with a broad trough developing across the upper Midwest. The basic pattern will remain for the rest of the week into early next week. The following week, the pattern is expected to change and become more favorable for an active southern stream along with the possible intrusion of more colder air from the northern stream by early December.

Thanksgiving looks great with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the lower 60s along with sunshine and south winds returning near 15 mph. Friday morning appears cool but not cold with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s along with highs into the lower 70s.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

