Fire Danger Remains In Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fire Danger Remains In Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A cold front is moving across the state this morning and will quickly move across the metro during the next few hours. Winds from the southwest early this morning will back around from the northeast by midday and increase speeds near 20 to 30 mph by afternoon.  

The lack of precipitation combined with low afternoon humidity and the gusty winds will promote another elevated high fire danger across the region this afternoon. Red Flag warning criteria may be met in a few locations this afternoon if stronger winds are realized than forecast before the winds subside later tonight as a surface ridge of high pressure centers near NE OK.  

This ridge will bring clear sky, light winds and very dry air allowing temps dropping into the lower and mid 20s across Eastern OK. The metro temps will be near 27 with even colder air in the valleys. This ridge will also be present near the region for most of Wednesday with sunny and chilly weather persisting with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. 

News On 6 Weather In-Depth

The main synoptic set-up hasn’t changed much compared to yesterday morning’s discussion.  

The upper air flow will be dominated by a mid-level ridge of high pressure across the desert southwestern U.S. with a broad trough developing across the upper Midwest. The basic pattern will remain for the rest of the week into early next week.   The following week, the pattern is expected to change and become more favorable for an active southern stream along with the possible intrusion of more colder air from the northern stream by early December.   

Thanksgiving looks great with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the lower 60s along with sunshine and south winds returning near 15 mph.   Friday morning appears cool but not cold with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s along with highs into the lower 70s.    

Sign Up For Mobile Weather Alerts

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.