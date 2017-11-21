Ex-Con Crashes Into House While Running From Police, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Ex-Con Crashes Into House While Running From Police, TPD Says


Tulsa Jail photo of Windell Mangrum. Tulsa Jail photo of Windell Mangrum.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A driver slammed into a house near 8th and Rockford while running from police overnight Tuesday, November 21. The man was checked out at the hospital then taken to jail.

Tulsa Police said an officer tried to stop Windell Dale Mangrum around 12:15 a.m. near 10th and Utica. He tried to throw them off by pulling into a QuikTrip parking lot then speeding off again, officers said.

Authorities said Mangrum drove through a construction area and kicked up some gravel, causing officers to lose sight of him. He lost control of his car after it hit a manhole casing, police said.

The vehicle went off the curb, took out an iron fence and came to rest on the driver's side against a home. The residents told News On 6 they'd only recently moved into the home.

Jerry Bigelow moved into the house a short time ago. He said his landlord just finished restoring the home and now he'll have to do repairs all over again.

"This house is beautiful. House is over 100 years old, and now, someone, for a traffic violation, did this to it, you know? Brand new fencing and everything," Bigelow said.

Police told News On 6 Mangrum most likely ran because he is a convicted felon and had a controlled substance in his vehicle. The 42-year-old man was booked on eluding, drug possession and traffic complaints including no driver's license.  

