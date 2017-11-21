Driver Goes Wrong Way On Turner Turnpike Near Kellyville

A wrong-way driver temporarily closed a lane of traffic on the Turner Turnpike overnight. The Department of Public Safety said the driver went the wrong way in a construction zone about 6 miles west of Kellyville.

Troopers closed the lane as they stopped the driver. The driver wasn't taken into custody, News On 6 was told.

The highway lane was closed around 1:50 a.m. and reopened a short time later. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.