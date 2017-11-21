Broken Arrow Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Police Search For Hit-And-Run Suspect

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police are searching for a driver they say is involved in multiple hit-and-runs.

According to police, they responded to a call Tuesday morning. When they got to the area, officers saw a vehicle that matched the suspect description.

They said officers tried to pull it over, but the vehicle didn’t stop.

They said the driver reached speeds around 90 miles per hour and the chase was stopped due to safety concerns.

During the chase, police said a Broken Arrow police car was hit by the suspect vehicle. The officer wasn’t hurt but there was damage to the driver side.

Then, police said there were reports of a third hit-and-run near Houston and Highway 51.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going westbound on Highway 51 from Houston.

Police said they do have a tag number and are checking to see if the vehicle was stolen.

