Green Country Leaders Provide Thanksgiving Meal To Tulsa's Street School

Several Green Country leaders provided a Thanksgiving meal for the kids of Street School and their families Tuesday.

Servers at the annual event included several CEO, elected officials and more.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said it’s a way of showing appreciation for what the school is doing.

"They take our young people who don't quite fit in in the regular school and give them new life here and help them to be successful," she said.

Tuesday's meal was funded entirely by donations.