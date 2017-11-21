Bishop Kelley Students Collect Nearly 900 Coats For Others

The kids at Bishop Kelley are helping other kids in Green Country in a big way.

They collected almost 900 coats for Trav's Coats for Kids.

It was such a large donation Yale Cleaners had to bring a big truck to pick them all up.

"It was a big pile, and it's just good to know that all of our students can come together as a community and help the less fortunate," sophomore Lottie Arndt said.

News On 6 partners with Yale Cleaners and Catholic charities each year to make sure every kid in Tulsa stays warm this winter. You can find more information here.