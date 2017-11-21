Tulsa Man Attacked By Dogs On Osage Prairie Trail

A Tulsa man says a pack of dogs attacked him while he went for a jog.

He said he was on the Osage Prairie trail behind Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus when the attack happened.

The city councilor of the district reportedly told him that when she walks the trail, she carries a gun.

Professor Erik Ekman started running the trail about a month ago.

He lives right down the street, but said last Friday he didn't get very far into his morning run.

"I started on the trail at the trail head over there and I was running up along this trail and two dogs approximately 30 pounds came barking at me," Ekman said. "I continued running around the corner and when I got sort of halfway down the hill on the other side of the tree line three more dogs came out at me."

Ekman said he tried to stay calm and keep going, but the dogs chased him — one of them biting him on the back of the leg.

He managed to get away and call police. He said when officers got there, the dogs got intimidated and ran off.

"It's frustrating because Tulsa is a really nice place to live. It doesn't seem that five feral dogs should be coming out at somebody in a city park," Ekman said.

Ekman isn't alone in his frustration. Others using the trail said this is a common problem, including one woman who said she always walks with a stick.

Ekman said he made a police report, contacted two city councilors and made a report with animal control, but said the response surprised him.

"For the most part it seems like people don't think there's a lot that can be done," he said.

Ekman said he's worried and doesn't want this happening to someone else.

"I've seen families, groups of women out power walking, and children by themselves occasionally," Ekman said. "Particularly anyone who's smaller or not in great health, I think it would be pretty dangerous."

Ekman said he's going to start running along the River Parks trail from now on.

If you're concerned about dogs while out walking, carry dog food in your pocket, pepper spray or a stick, experts said.

OSU-Tulsa released a warning on its website. You can read it below:

An individual was bitten by a dog in the north section of Lot A near the head of the Osage Prairie Trail on the morning of Friday, Nov. 17. The victim had encountered a group of aggressive dogs loose in the area. OSU-Tulsa Police are asking students, faculty, staff and visitors to avoid the north part of Lot A at this time. City of Tulsa Animal Welfare has been contacted following the incident. If you see stray dogs on campus and feel unsafe, contact OSU-Tulsa Police at 918-594-8123 or visit their office in Main Hall 1401. Students, faculty and staff may also download the Cowboy Guardian smartphone app, which enables you to connect immediately with OSU-Tulsa Police.

Safety Tips