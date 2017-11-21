Man Gets Life In Prison For 2016 Murder During BA Carjacking Spree

A Tulsa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars in connection to the murder of a man during a series of carjackings in Broken Arrow.

A jury convicted Emmitt Sam of first-degree murder in the death of Johnathan Stephens.

Prosecutors say Sam shot and killed Stephens in June of 2016.

Related Story: Two Teens Arrested For Murder In Tulsa, BA Carjacking Spree

A judge sentenced Sam to life in prison.

Another suspect, Nathan Simmons will face a jury next year.