Chilly Wednesday Followed By Pleasant Thanksgiving Pattern

The cold front that moved across the area yesterday afternoon is well south of the region this morning. Our dominate feature today will be a surface ridge of high pressure located slightly west of the Tulsa metro.

Clear sky, dry air and lighter winds have allowed temps to drop into the lower to mid-20s across most of northeastern OK with some locations in the lower 30s early this morning. The wind speeds remained slightly elevated overnight and has added some wind chill values into the mix. Most of northeastern OK will see morning lows around 25 to 28 with slightly lower temps in the valley spots.

With the ridge slightly west, the surface flow should remain from the north for most of eastern OK for most of the day but a light south wind will eventually return later tonight as the ridge exits the area.

News On 6 Weather In-Depth

Temps this afternoon could easily stay in the upper 40s for afternoon highs across northern OK and into the lower 50s across the southern sections. I had 50 for the high yesterday for the metro and will be inclined to stick with something close to 50 for today.

Thanksgiving looks great with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the lower 60s along with sunshine and south winds returning near 15 mph. Friday morning appears cool but not cold with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s along with highs into the upper 60s or lower 70s.

Another front will get a shove from the upper northwest flow and move across the state late Friday night into Saturday morning with north winds Saturday around 10 to 28 mph. This front will not have any moisture to work with and no precipitation will be included for the weekend.

The fire danger, while not going away, may take a slight break today but could increase again Saturday if wind speeds end up faster than projected.

Connect With News On 6 Mobile Alerts

Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s with highs in the mid-60s. South winds will return Sunday into early next week with a moderate warming trend before another front arrives by the middle of the week with gusty winds both Monday and Tuesday. Once again the fire danger may go up a notch Monday and Tuesday with the impact of strong winds.

The moisture return will remain meager but there may be just enough in place for a few showers across far eastern OK Wednesday morning. As stated here a few days back, the pattern should become more favorable for additional cold air and active weather during the first week of December.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV