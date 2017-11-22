No Drugs, Alcohol Involved In Crash That Killed 5 NSU Students, - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

No Drugs, Alcohol Involved In Crash That Killed 5 NSU Students, Reports Say

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The state medical examiner released toxicology results that gives new information about the deaths of five Northeastern State University students. 

Drake Wells, Autumn Seely, Donovan Caldwell, Jessica Swartwout, and Lily Murphy were killed September 17, 2017, when the pickup they were in crashed through a guardrail and fell into a creek.

9/22/2017 Related Story: Two More Funerals For NSU Students Killed In Cherokee County Crash

A report released Tuesday confirms alcohol was not the cause of the Cherokee County crash. Toxicology tests show the driver, Donovan Caldwell, and four passengers all tested negative for drugs and alcohol. The medical examiner said all five students drowned when their pickup plunged into the creek.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a modified collision report Wednesday, November 22. It lists the cause of the wreck as unsafe speed on a curve and wet roadway.

