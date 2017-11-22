Agents Work To Identify Bodies Found East Of Henryetta - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Agents Work To Identify Bodies Found East Of Henryetta

McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The state medical examiner's office is working to identify two bodies found in McIntosh County. Authorities tell us the bodies of a man and woman were found just off Interstate 40 in a ditch by a dirt road Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies searched for evidence along the nearby Tiger Mountain road and in high grass where the bodies were found.  The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to lead the investigation. An agent said it wasn't clear how the two people died.

11/21/2017 Related Story: Sheriff: Two Bodies Found Near Henryetta

"We don't have any reports of people missing from the area, but it's Thanksgiving and it's likely someone will be missing them before too long," said OSBI Agent John Jones. 

