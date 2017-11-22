Tulsa Apartment Building Fire Ruled Arson - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Apartment Building Fire Ruled Arson

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa fire investigator said an apartment fire early Wednesday morning was intentionally set.

A resident who smelled what was described as an electrical smell called firefighters to the Twenty-Two Hundred Sheridan Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Firefighters arrived on scene and evacuated one building at the complex.

Smoke billowed out of one bottom floor unit that was the focus of the fire. Fortunately, no one was home, TFD told News On 6.

A resident went door to door alerting her neighbors after smelling smoke, firefighters said. They are calling the woman a hero.

No one was injured, but about a dozen residents were affected by the fire at 6534 East 21st Place. They were allowed to return to their apartments around 7:45 a.m.

If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to call the Arson Tipline at 918-596-ARSN (2776).

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.