Tulsa Apartment Building Fire Ruled Arson

A Tulsa fire investigator said an apartment fire early Wednesday morning was intentionally set.

A resident who smelled what was described as an electrical smell called firefighters to the Twenty-Two Hundred Sheridan Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Firefighters arrived on scene and evacuated one building at the complex.

Smoke billowed out of one bottom floor unit that was the focus of the fire. Fortunately, no one was home, TFD told News On 6.

A resident went door to door alerting her neighbors after smelling smoke, firefighters said. They are calling the woman a hero.

No one was injured, but about a dozen residents were affected by the fire at 6534 East 21st Place. They were allowed to return to their apartments around 7:45 a.m.

If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to call the Arson Tipline at 918-596-ARSN (2776).