Man Chasing His Own Stolen Truck Crashes Near Tulsa Highway

Image of the car the victim was driving.

Image of the scene of the crash from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

A man chasing his own stolen pickup crashed into a fence and other vehicles in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say the man was driving a silver Pontiac as he chased after his stolen Ford pickup, when his car crashed into a fence and hit at least three parked vehicles, SUVs and a pickup truck.

It happened on the ramp from eastbound I-44 to Highway 169 at about 12:15 p.m.

Police said the theft victim was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed extensive damage to the fence and the vehicles. It also indicates the victim's car may have rolled end-over-end before hitting the parked vehicles.

Police said the truck was stolen in the area of 31st and Memorial. It went north on Highway 169 and is still missing, they said.