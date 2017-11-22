Judge Orders Re-Sentencing For Nowata County Man Convicted Of Rape

An appeals judge is telling Nowata County to re-sentence a man convicted of burglary and rape and sentenced to life without the chance of parole.

A jury convicted Travis Barnes of breaking into an 84-year-old woman's home and raping her in 2014.

He told the court another person made him do it at gunpoint.

The appeals court upheld his conviction but said a prosecutor made a comment that wasn't allowed and it may have influenced the jury's sentencing.