Tulsa Airport Urges Passengers To Arrive Early During Busy Travel Season

News

Tulsa Airport Urges Passengers To Arrive Early During Busy Travel Season

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Hundreds of people in Green Country are passing through Tulsa International Airport for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Airport leaders said they expect full flights over the next few days, so it's important for passengers to give themselves extra time.

They're also reminding passengers to use the self-service check-in machines if lines get backed up at the ticket counter.

Chip and Lori McConnaughey left Wednesday morning for Pittsburgh and said they planned for a long, hard day at the airport but were surprised how calm it was.

"I expected a lot more cars out front, lines - no lines, no cars, just easy to walk up and do the machine and print your tickets," they said.

On the airport website, you can find a list of what you can and cannot bring for your flight. It also has some helpful Thanksgiving travel tips.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
