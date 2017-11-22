Tulsa County Judge Performing 2 Big New Year's Eve Weddings

A Tulsa County judge is planning to perform two big marriage ceremonies on New Year’s Eve.

Judge James Caputo is the only judge who still performs weddings at the courthouse and thought the mass ceremonies would be a fun way to celebrate the new year.

Caputo said he’ll perform two ceremonies at the Aloft Hotel in downtown Tulsa – one at 11:45 p.m. and another right after the ball drops at midnight.

Anyone interested needs to get their marriage license between December 21, 2017, and December 30, 2017, and will need to bring it to the hotel.

The judge wants it to be festive and is looking for local bakeries that might be interested in helping by donating cupcakes.

The hotel needs a rough count on how many people plan to attend, so if you’re interested or want to donate, call the judge’s chambers at 918-596-5044 or visit his Facebook page.