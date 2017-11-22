RCSO Hands Out Fliers Warning Of Phone Scam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

RCSO Hands Out Fliers Warning Of Phone Scam

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Scammers are trying to get money out of people in Rogers County with a phone scam.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says the scam has gotten so bad they're passing out fliers to people face to face so they don't fall for these kinds of calls.

Rogers County deputies are stopping people outside a busy pharmacy in Claremore, warning them not to believe the phone call.

"We want to be face to face and let them know that that's not how we operate; that's not us,” said deputy Johnna Weast. “We're getting a bad image on the phone, and we want to get out here and let everyone know that's not us."

Weast added, "They're really pushing. They're being really aggressive, and they're causing fear."

They’re adding fear that has already cost one Roger's County family, $5,300. And they worry she's not alone, especially hearing from so many that have also received the call.  

One woman says she's gotten the call but didn't believe it, and she feels bad for the folks who haven't been so lucky.

Rogers County isn't alone in this scam; other areas have had similar calls.

“We know that there are other counties in Oklahoma that's being affected by this as well,” said Weast.

The sheriff's office says if you think you may have received one of these phone calls or fallen for this scam, to call them directly.

