Rhema Holds Annual Christmas 'Lights On' Ceremony

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Green Country holiday tradition kicks off Wednesday night as Rhema Bible Church switches on more than two million lights.

It's time again for the beautiful Rhema Christmas lights, horse-and-buggy rides, hot chocolate, hot dogs, and more than two million lights. That's the scene on the Rhema Bible Church campus starting at 6 p.m. November 22 and continuing from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. each night through New Year's Day.

Since its beginnings in 1982 with about 60,000 lights, the Rhema Christmas display has drawn many thousands of visitors each year. The lights decorate the 110-acre Rhema campus, located at 1025 West Kenosha in Broken Arrow.

Walking through the park and around the grounds, you'll pass a gingerbread family, complete with lollipops and gumdrops.

There are horses and cowboys. There's Noah's ark (including the animals)! You'll see Santa's sleigh filled with presents, along with a "Christmas tree forest." And you won't want to miss the 50-figure nativity scene. Every display is outlined in glowing, twinkling lights.

The excitement begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 as the Hagin family "flips the switch" to activate the lights. Concessions are available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Horse-and-buggy rides are available November 23-January 1.

Rides begin at sundown.

