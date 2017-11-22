Tulsa Woman With 1 Leg Runs Upstairs To Warn Neighbors Of Fire

Firefighters said a 69-year-old woman helped save lives during an arson at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Christine Duncan opened her front door and said she saw a young man running out of the apartment across from her just as smoke came pouring out behind him.

“I heard a crash,” she said. "I'm smelling something."

Duncan immediately called 911, and, despite having only one leg, ran up 14 stairs, knocking on every one of her neighbors’ doors until they woke up and got out.

"I think it was God all the way. I think he lifted me from point one to all the way up there to the stairs," she said.

No one was hurt in the fire, and firefighters said Duncan played a huge part in that.

"I know it had to be God, to let me do all this," Duncan said.

LeAnn Rogers lives in the apartment that was set on fire. She and her 2-year-old daughter were at a family member's house when it started.

Now, all the things that made their house a home are littered in the front yard.

"I was just in shock. I had family coming down for the holidays,” Rogers said. "Everything. I lost everything."

Fire marshals said someone intentionally set fire to her apartment.

Rogers said she doesn't know who might be responsible for the attack but is just thankful she and her daughter weren't home.

If you have any information about who set the fire, call the Arson Tip Line at 918-596-2776.