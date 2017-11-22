Tulsa Humane Society Waives Adoption Fees For Holidays - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Humane Society Waives Adoption Fees For Holidays

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Home for the holidays — that's the goal this year for the Humane Society of Tulsa.

Right now they have at least 60 adoptable pets ready to go home in time for Christmas.

That's why this holiday weekend they'll be waiving their adoption fees for folks who want to add a cat or dog to their family.

"Everybody's going to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated. All of our dogs are also heart worm tested. Our cats are tested for FIV, FELV, and we make sure everybody has a clean bill of health before we send them home," said Cameron Kirk, of Humane Society of Tulsa spokesman.

The event is three days after Thanksgiving, running from Black Friday through Sunday.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
