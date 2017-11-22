Soldier Surprises Kids Day Before Thanksgiving - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

There were hugs, kisses and a lot of tears as families welcomed home their heroes just in time for Thanksgiving.

"We are over the moon,” said Rebecca Hill.

Hill's son, Jimmy, has been stationed in Ukraine with the Oklahoma National Guard since January.

"I was scared, but he has a three-year-old and a six-year-old so I was really worried about them,” said Hill.

But the night before Thanksgiving, the kids were in for the surprise of their life.

"They don't know that he's coming home,” said hill. “This is a surprise."

"We've told them we're coming to do Christmas pictures as a surprise for him,” said Hill.

The reunion was a success, but no one was happier than this soldier, holding his kids for the first time in 11 long months.

"Awesome, I've been waiting to see these kids for a while,” said Jimmy. "I'm about to spend a bunch of money on them, so I know they'll be excited about that."

When asked what he's most excited for, he says it's not turkey, dressing, or even Thanksgiving football. Jimmy says he's just happy to spend this holiday with the ones he loves the most.

