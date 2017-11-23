Parlor Owner, Employee Arrested In Broken Arrow Prostitution Bus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Parlor Owner, Employee Arrested In Broken Arrow Prostitution Bust

Tulsa County jail photos of Walter Brazington and Tiffany Roach Tulsa County jail photos of Walter Brazington and Tiffany Roach
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Details on a search warrant served at a Broken Arrow massage parlor near 81st Street South and 177th East Avenue on Monday, November 20th, 2017 have been released by Broken Arrow Police.

Police say the owner Walter Brazington, 55, was using the parlor as a cover for prostitution.  He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including pandering and keeping a house of prostitution.

Police also recovered guns, electronics and documents during their search of the business.

An employee Tiffany Roach, 40, was arrested as well.

Roach was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including engaging in prostitution and spreading an infectious disease.

