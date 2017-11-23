Broken Arrow Man Sought For Making Lewd Proposal To A Child

Owasso Police are looking for a man they say was dating an underage girl he met at an animal costume convention.

Police say they've been looking Nicholas Wang of Broken Arrow for a few months.

Officers say he met the girl at what's called a "Furry Meet," where people dress up like animals with human characteristics.

They started dating and their relationship went on for a while until police say a fellow furry cosplayer reported Wang for being in the relationship.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in July and police say they've been looking for him ever since.

If you've seen Nicholas Wang or know where he is call Owasso Police at 918-272-COPS.