Two Teens Still Sought In Tulsa September Shooting Death

Tulsa Police photos of Robert Cowan and Adalis Nears Tulsa Police photos of Robert Cowan and Adalis Nears
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say they're still looking for two teens in connection with a September 2017 Tulsa murder.

Sgt. Dave Walker said Walter Hogan, 38, was shot and killed September 15, 2017 after an altercation at the Haney’s Store at 911 East 36th Street North.

Police say they're still looking for Robert Cowan, 17, and Adalis Nears, 17, in connection with the murder.  

Doneka Brown, Breaunna Bell, Reunique Reed and BryIn Willis have all been arrested.

11/16/2017 Related Story:  Third Person Arrested In Tulsa September Shooting Death

