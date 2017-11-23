Sunny Thanksgiving Day Across Green Country

Happy Thanksgiving, Green Country! Expect lots of sunshine today as we are in line for some terrific holiday weather.

High pressure in place across the region will keep our winds pleasantly light today, and we’ll have sunshine a-plenty to warm us up fast. Expect highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma. It should be perfect weather to play some afternoon football to work off all the turkey!

We’re in for a surge of unseasonably warm weather heading into Black Friday. It will be chilly early in the day for any folks braving the crowds for Black Friday shopping, with lows in the lower 40s and a chilly south breeze. That south wind increases during the day Friday, helping our highs surge into the lower 70s! That gustier south wind also means fire danger increases on Friday, so be aware!

Another cold front arrives early Saturday, but once again this front will not bring any rain for Green Country. We’ll switch back to a breezy north wind Saturday but temperatures will still be above average with highs back in the 60s Saturday afternoon. Similar afternoon conditions are expected on Sunday as we wrap up the holiday weekend on a beautiful note!

Fire danger will rear its ugly head once again to start next week as highs surge back into the 70s on Monday and south winds gust over 30 to 35 miles per hour. Fires could spread very rapidly on Monday, so plan ahead now to avoid any outdoor burning that day!

Another cold front is set to arrive by either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, with some chillier air to follow by mid-week. Once again though, this front looks to have little to no rain with it, so unfortunately drought conditions will continue to worsen across eastern Oklahoma for the time being.

Wherever you are on this holiday, I hope you have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving!