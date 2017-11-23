Free Tulsa Area Thanksgiving Day Meals - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Free Tulsa Area Thanksgiving Day Meals

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several Tulsa area churches and nonprofits are serving free Thanksgiving Day meals today for people in need.

News On 6 has gotten calls and emails from several nonprofits who plan on doing a ton of cooking.

The Tulsa Salvation Army says its preparing to serve more than 1,200 people today at its free Thanksgiving Day dinner, blaming tough economic times.

The dinner will be serving 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope at 102 North Denver.

In Coweta, the First Baptist Church on Highway 72, is serving free meals from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.  They're also taking meals to families who signed up in advance and they plan on serving around 2,000 meals. Any leftovers will be donated to John 3:16 Mission.

Tulsa's Victory Christian Center will also serve a free dinner at 11 a.m.  It will be in their VBC building near 81st and Lewis.

