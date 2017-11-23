Oklahoma Health Care Authority To Delay Cuts, Temporarily - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Health Care Authority To Delay Cuts, Temporarily

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state agency that oversees Medicaid in Oklahoma will delay planned rate cuts for providers and nursing homes for another month.

But Oklahoma Health Care Authority officials warned Wednesday they're still planning for cuts in January.

OHCA news release

The agency says it will delay reimbursement rate cuts of 9 percent for most health providers and 4 percent for nursing facilities that had been set to take effect December 1.

Now, officials say they're preparing for smaller cuts of 6 percent for most providers and 1 percent for nursing facilities effective January 1.

Even with the cuts, the agency still has a projected budget shortfall of nearly $10 million.

The agency was one of three that lost $215 million in state funding when the state Supreme Court ruled a cigarette tax unconstitutional.

8/10/2017 Related Story: Cigarette Tax Ruled Unconstitutional

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.