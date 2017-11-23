Oklahoma Health Care Authority To Delay Cuts, Temporarily

The state agency that oversees Medicaid in Oklahoma will delay planned rate cuts for providers and nursing homes for another month.

But Oklahoma Health Care Authority officials warned Wednesday they're still planning for cuts in January.

OHCA news release

The agency says it will delay reimbursement rate cuts of 9 percent for most health providers and 4 percent for nursing facilities that had been set to take effect December 1.

Now, officials say they're preparing for smaller cuts of 6 percent for most providers and 1 percent for nursing facilities effective January 1.

Even with the cuts, the agency still has a projected budget shortfall of nearly $10 million.

The agency was one of three that lost $215 million in state funding when the state Supreme Court ruled a cigarette tax unconstitutional.

8/10/2017 Related Story: Cigarette Tax Ruled Unconstitutional