Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips

This Thanksgiving holiday, AAA says we will see more travelers on the road, going 50 miles or more, than we've seen since 2005.

AAA says 572,000 Oklahomans are expected to drive more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA says before you get behind the wheel, make sure you're well rested, don't be in a hurry and put the cell phone down. With more cars are the road, drivers as always, should give their full attention safe driving.

But before you head out, there are some things you want to check on your car.

AAA says the three largest things that folks in trouble as far as the vehicle are concerned, are lockouts, flat tires and battery issues.

"So you get busy, you're unloading things at grandma's house... you lock you car and your keys are in it. Stay aware of where the keys are - have your tires checked, tread depth and tire pressure at this time of year are important because as the temperatures cool, those tires need more air," said Mark Madeja; AAA spokesman.

AAA also wants to remind drivers about its Tipsy Tow service. If you have too much to drink, AAA will drive you, a friend and your car home within a 15 mile radius of the pickup point.

The service is available through 4 a.m. Monday on the Tulsa-metro, Oklahoma City-metro, Muskogee, Bartlesville and Tahlequah.

The number for that is 1-800-AAA-HELP.