Meth, Syringe Of Blood Found Outside Cleveland Gas Station

Cleveland Police are looking for the person who left a bag full of meth and a syringe full of blood behind at a gas station.

Officers said the meth is worth about $2,500.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the 57 grams of meth was found at Murphy USA.

They said in the post, “It will be in the lost and found if you want to claim your meth.”

