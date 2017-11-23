BMX Riders Serve Thanksgiving Meal At Iron Gate

Olympic BMX riders are helping serve Thanksgiving to some Tulsans on Thanksgiving Day.

They're in town for this weekend's USA BMX Grands at the River Spirit Expo.

A few Rio Olympians got up bright and early and were happy to serve at Iron Gate.

"This is important to them," said Mike Duvarney with the USA BMX Foundation. "They are going to practice today, they were practicing yesterday. They got up early because they believe in it. And so it's something very important not only to them but to our sport as well."

BMXers are also scheduled to serve dinner at the Equality Center downtown.

Competition starts Friday.

Organizers say it will bring in races from almost every state and 15 countries.

For more information about the 2017 Grands, visit the USA BMX website.