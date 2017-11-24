Tulsa Man Arrested For Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested For Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Thomas Jones, Jr. Tulsa County jail photo of Thomas Jones, Jr.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police said a Tulsa man stabbed his ex-girlfriend Thursday afternoon.

Officers say Thomas Jones Jr., 33, approached the woman outside the Tulsa Day Center in the 400 block of West Archer about 1:30 p.m.

After the victim refused to go with him, police say Jones chased then stabbed her several times in the face and neck. He then forced her to go with him until an off duty officer stopped him around the corner on North Guthrie.

Thomas Jones was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.