Tulsa Man Arrested For Assaulting, Kidnapping Woman

Police said a Tulsa man stabbed his ex-girlfriend Thursday afternoon.

Officers say Thomas Jones Jr., 33, approached the woman outside the Tulsa Day Center in the 400 block of West Archer about 1:30 p.m.

After the victim refused to go with him, police say Jones chased then stabbed her several times in the face and neck. He then forced her to go with him until an off duty officer stopped him around the corner on North Guthrie.

Thomas Jones was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.