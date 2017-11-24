Trustee Escapes From Osage County Jail

Deputies are looking for an Osage County jail trustee who walked away from the Pawhuska facility Thursday evening.

She is identified as 31-year-old Jessica Marie Smith.

The sheriff's office says Smith was wearing a t-shirt and brown pants when she was last seen at 9 p.m.

Deputies say Jessica Smith has family in the Pawhuska, Hominy and Wynona areas.

If seen or you know where she is at call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.