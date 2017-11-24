Texas State Trooper Killed, Suspect In Custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Texas State Trooper Killed, Suspect In Custody

Photo of Dabrett Black [Waller County Sheriff's Office]
FAIRFIELD, Texas -

A man suspected of killing a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody more than 100 miles away, authorities said Thursday night. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that the suspect was apprehended in neighboring Waller County. The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies had identified the suspect as Dabrett Black, 32, of Linsdale, Texas. 

The trooper, Damon Allen, had pulled over the suspect for a traffic violation and when the trooper returned to his patrol unit, the suspect fired multiple shots at him with a rifle, DPS told CBS Dallas.  The suspect then fled. 

Hours after the shooting, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, about 110 miles south of Fairfield. The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the trooper's killing a "heinous crime" in a statement Thursday. Abbott also expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the trooper's family.

