Lawton Man's Murder Conviction Upheld

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a man convicted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old during an attempted robbery at a home in Shawnee.

The court rejected appeals by 28-year-old Aaron Bernard Bradford of Lawton.

Bradford was convicted of the March 2015 shooting death of Karter Alderman.

Prosecutors say Bradford and two others had gone to the home to rob the residents of money and drugs and that Alderman was killed by a gunshot through the door of the home.