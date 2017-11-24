Windy And Warm Black Friday Across Green Country

South winds and sunshine will give us a surge of spring-like conditions for our Black Friday across Green Country!

We’re off to a chilly start to the day for folks braving the crowds for Black Friday shopping, but that chilly air will be short-lived. South winds will become fairly gusty by mid-day, helping our highs surge into the low to mid 70s today under mostly sunny skies!

South winds will be gusting to 25 miles per hour from lunchtime through late afternoon, and combined with low relative humidity and very dry vegetation that brings us a return to elevated fire danger today. Please be very careful with any outdoor burning, and try to save it for another day if you can!

Another cold front arrives early Saturday, but once again this front will not bring any rain for Green Country. We’ll switch back to a northeast wind Saturday but temperatures will still be above average with highs back in the 60s Saturday afternoon. Similar afternoon conditions are expected on Sunday as we wrap up the holiday weekend on a beautiful note with highs again in the 60s!

Fire danger will again rear its ugly head once again to start next week as highs surge back into the 70s on Monday and south winds gust over 30 to 35 miles per hour. Fires could spread very rapidly on Monday, so plan ahead now to avoid any outdoor burning that day!

The forecast becomes a bit more uncertain by the middle of next week as an area of low pressure wraps up across the Southern Plains. Out ahead of this system, we’ll likely remain breezy and very mild on Tuesday with fire danger continuing.

Depending on the track of this low pressure system, we could have a chance for a few much-needed showers by Wednesday. However, if this system tracks further north than expected it could take our rain chances with it, so it will still need to be watched closely! Behind that low, we should return to more seasonably chilly conditions by late next week.

I hope you have a great Black Friday, Green Country!