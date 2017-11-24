Kansas City Southern Holiday Train To Stop In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kansas City Southern Holiday Train To Stop In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
KCS Railroad photo KCS Railroad photo
KCS Railroad photo KCS Railroad photo
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

A festive holiday train is preparing to start its trip through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
   
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train begins its journey Friday, November 24th in Victoria, Texas. After stops in 20 cities, the trip will end December 15 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through December 19.

During the Oklahoma leg of the journey, the Holiday Express train will stop in Heavener on December 8th at 4 p.m. and in Stilwell on December 9th at 4 p.m.

KCS Holiday Express Train Schedule

It features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests will get to visit Santa and tour the train.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.