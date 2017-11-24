Kansas City Southern Holiday Train To Stop In Oklahoma

Militants bombed a Sufi mosque and fired on worshippers in the volatile Sinai Peninsula during Friday prayers, killing at least 184 people in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's ISIS affiliate, Egyptian state news agency MENA reports.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sleepy driver crashed her SUV into a tree just off Highway 69 in Pittsburg County early Friday.More >>
