Kansas City Southern Holiday Train To Stop In Oklahoma

A festive holiday train is preparing to start its trip through Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.



The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train begins its journey Friday, November 24th in Victoria, Texas. After stops in 20 cities, the trip will end December 15 at Union Station in Kansas City, where the six-car train will remain on display through December 19.

During the Oklahoma leg of the journey, the Holiday Express train will stop in Heavener on December 8th at 4 p.m. and in Stilwell on December 9th at 4 p.m.

KCS Holiday Express Train Schedule

It features a smiling tank car dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus a reindeer stable and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests will get to visit Santa and tour the train.