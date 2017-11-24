Guthrie Green Hosts Annual 'Glow On The Green'

The Christmas lights be getting turned on this weekend in downtown Tulsa, kicking off the holiday season.

Guthrie Green will be hosting its 6th Annual Glow On The Green on Sunday, November 26 at 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited out for live music, special performances, a 'shop local' holiday market, holiday-themed food, specialty drinks and of course, a visit from Santa.

The Lights On ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., which will be followed by an hour of live music.

The event is free and open to the public.

Guthrie Green is located at 111 E. MB Brady St. in Tulsa.