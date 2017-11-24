"Super Bowl" Of BMX Racing Underway In Tulsa

BMX racers from around the globe are competing at the River Spirit Expo at the Fairgrounds this weekend.

Friday was the first day of competition for the pro series finale, the USA BMX Grands.

Men and women from several age groups are competing for a just handful of national titles.

The races wrap up on Sunday.

Some of the cyclists have been in town for most of the week. A few BMX Olympians served Thanksgiving at the Iron Gate and the Equality Center.

11/23/2017 Related Story: BMX Riders Serve Thanksgiving Meal At Iron Gate



For schedule and ticket information for the BMX Grands, visit their website.