Former TCSO Reserve Deputy Convicted Of Manslaughter Moves To Florida

News On 6 has learned former Tulsa County Reserve Deputy Bob Bates has moved to Florida.

A jury convicted Bates in 2016 for second-degree manslaughter in Eric Harris's death.

Bates was released from prison a little over a month ago after serving less than half of his four-year sentence.

Court records show he has nine months of post-prison supervision.

