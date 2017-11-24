Owasso Holly Trolley To Shuttle Shoppers

The Holly Trolley is once again running through Owasso for the 2017 holiday shopping season.

Shoppers can park their cars and ride the trolley for free between twelve different shopping locations.

The Holly Trolley will run every Saturday from now through Christmas, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Here is the full list of trolly stops:

Academy Sports+Outdoors

Baja Jack's Burrito Shack

Bath and Body Works

Best Buy

Hibbett Sports

JCPenney

Lowe's

Main Street Owasso (at the CNG Station)

McAlister's

PetSmart

Sam's Club

Surcee

For more information, visit their website.