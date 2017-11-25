Mild Weather Continues This Weekend For Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mild Weather Continues This Weekend For Green Country

Our run of terrific outdoor days continues with mild weekend weather setting up across Green Country.

Northeast winds have returned for our Saturday behind a weak cold front. Gusts to 20 miles per hour are possible through lunchtime before winds diminish late in the day.

Despite that front, temperatures will remain above normal today. It will be about ten degrees cooler than the spring-like conditions we had on Friday, though, with highs in the mid to upper 60s for our Saturday.

Expect a good amount of sunshine with some high clouds quickly passing through as well.

High pressure settles in overnight, leading to a cold start to our Sunday with lows dipping back around the freezing mark.

A return to a light south breeze will allow for a big warm-up as highs get back into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon, making for yet another beautiful day to get outside.

Fire danger rears its ugly head once again as we get the work week started with highs surging well above normal back into the 70s on Monday. South winds will whip up into the 30 to 35 mile per hour range on Monday, which combined with well above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and quickly-drying vegetation spells trouble for fire potential.

Please avoid any sort of outdoor burning on Monday as any spark could spread rapidly.

We could desperately use a drink of water as we’re in the midst of one of our driest Novembers on record, and at least one chance of rain is showing up. A surface low-pressure system will track across the southern United States by the middle of the week, bringing at least a chance of showers to eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Rain amounts on Wednesday appear light at this time but anything is better than nothing.

We’ll continue to update you on that mid-week rain chance as details become more clear in the days ahead.

