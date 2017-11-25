GoFundMe Created For Stillwater Toddler Run Over By Car

The family of a toddler hit by a car in Stillwater has set up a GoFundMe page.

Police say Merida Gibson was sitting in the driveway on Thanksgiving when her grandmother accidentally ran her over.

We're told she has serious injuries to her head and chest.

According to the GoFundMe page, Merida is currently at the Oklahoma University Center in the PICU. It says she’s been intubated and sedated as they wait for her vital signs to be stable enough for an MRI.