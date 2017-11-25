Winterfest Open For Tenth Year In Downtown Tulsa

Winterfest is in full swing in downtown Tulsa.

In addition to the lights and the 9,000 square-foot ice skating rink, Winterfest is celebrating its 10th year with some new special guests.

"This year, the biggest thing we’re adding is the live reindeer. That’s really exciting. We’ll have at least two, three reindeer every day for the entire season of Winterfest,” said BOK Center Event Festival Coordinator, Vanessa Hajjari.

Winterfest is open daily through January 7th.

This weekend, Oklahoma's tallest Christmas tree will be lit, and, there will be live music and fireworks.

Ready, Set Glow starts at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017, and the lights come on at 7:00 p.m.