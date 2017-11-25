Rudolph, No. 18 Oklahoma State Rolls Over Kansas, 58-17 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rudolph, No. 18 Oklahoma State Rolls Over Kansas, 58-17

By: Associated Press
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead No. 18 Oklahoma State to a 58-17 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

James Washington, Dillon Stoner and Marcel Ateman each went over 100 yards receiving for Oklahoma State (9-3, 6-3 Big 12, CFP No. 19).

Peyton Bender was 17 of 32 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (1-11, 0-9), which lost its 45th consecutive road game.

Oklahoma State’s big-play offense delivered again, scoring on five consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 34-10 lead at halftime. The Cowboys then made it 41-10 just one minute into the third quarter on Rudolph’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Washington.

It was the fifth game this season that Rudolph has gone over 400 yards passing. He also has now been responsible for 45 touchdowns this season, breaking the OSU record of 44 set by Barry Sanders during his Heisman Trophy season of 1988.

While there was still an air of disappointment lingering in the sparsely-populated stadium from the Cowboys’ heart-breaking 45-40 loss last week to Kansas State that eliminated them from Big 12 Championship Game contention, the team itself displayed no ill effects with their performance.

After missing out on the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cowboys will wait to see what their bowl game matchup will be.

