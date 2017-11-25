BMX Grand Nationals Take Over Tulsa Expo Square

Racers from around the world are in Tulsa, competing in the BMX Grand Nationals.

Men and women from several age groups are competing for a handful of national titles at Expo Square.

This is the 20th year the races have been held in Tulsa.

"It takes a lot to be able to come to a venue 20 years in a row and it's because of the great partnership that we have with the city with expo square and especially the sports commission and Visit Tulsa. They're just a great team that brings families here year after year and make it a success," said John David with USA BMX.

The races wrap up Sunday.