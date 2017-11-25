Shoppers Explore New Downtown Pawhuska Stores On Small Business Saturday

Holiday shopping continues for Small Business Saturday, a chance to buy unique gifts and support the local economy.

This year, shoppers in Pawhuska have plenty of options, since so many new stores are popping up after the success of The Mercantile.

10/31/2016 Related Story: Pioneer Woman's 'The Mercantile' Opens For Business In Pawhuska

The line might be crazy any Saturday outside the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, but on Small Business Saturday, there are some sweet deals cooking inside.

Measuring cups, kitchen knives, and bowls are about half off, and there's no shortage of Christmas decorations to get shoppers in the holiday spirit.

The crowds this store has drawn in all year inspired Debbie Salerno and her sister Beverly Moore to open up their own.

"This section of the store is mainly where we have our clothes and our jewelry," said Debbie.

They opened Prairie Cottage this April and are celebrating Small Business Saturday for the first time, with a 20 percent off storewide discount.

"There's a few down the street that looked pretty good so we'll probably go look around," said Shopper Abbie Jolley.

Osage Outfitters has their own fun twist on Small Business Saturday. You just shake up a boot, reach inside, and by luck, pick your discount.

Co-Owner of Osage Outfitters Callie Lee said there’s, "lots of traffic; lots of people in town"

Owners Callie Lee and her husband have watched Pawhuska transform since they've opened up their western style store five years ago.

"It's such a great feeling. The more there is in Pawhuska, the better," said Lee.

While these small businesses are welcoming the crowds, customers are proud to support them.

"Shop small - support Pawhuska," said Lee.

"It's also near and dear to our hearts. We wanna make sure that we give some money back to the small businesses here," said Jolley.